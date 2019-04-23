You May Be Interviewed for Your Next Job by a Robot

A new wave of start-up companies wants to replace hiring managers with A.I. software that conduct interviews.

According to a report from TechCrunch, several start-up companies are developing technology that could make your next job interview with a robot instead of a human. HireVue and AllyO are two start-ups that have raised millions of dollars in their pursuit of replacing hiring managers. Another startup, VCV.AI, is developing technology that will allow firms to scan the facial expressions of job applicants.

The HireVue website claims that its technology will help firms collect information on job applicants that will make the hiring process simpler.

“HireVue leverages artificial intelligence, video, as well as game-based and coding challenges to collect key candidate insights to enable organizations to make more informed hiring decisions,” their website reads. “HireVue Assessments are customizable to the unique landscape of your hiring objectives or ready to deploy based on pre-validated models.”

The HireVue platform will ask job candidates to record answers to pre-written questions. The platform then prepares all of the applicant’s answers for a human hiring manager who will determine which candidate to hire.

“Built so candidates can engage in the interviewing process asynchronously, HireVue OnDemand enables candidates to answer pre-scripted questions in a video interview that recruiting teams can access and evaluate anywhere,” the website adds. “When your organization is ready to move forward with the best candidates, HireVue Live makes conducting a real-time video interview a collaborative and seamless experience for your whole team.”

Americans looking for jobs may see this technology in action sooner than they think. The HireVue platform is already used by companies such as Singapore Airlines, Mount Sinai Health System, Urban Outfitters, Honeywell, and Intel.

