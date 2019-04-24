High School Textbook Questions Trump’s Mental Health, Calls Conservatives Racist

A high school textbook has come under fire on social media this month after a user highlighted its bias against conservatives. The book argues that Americans are concerned about President Donald Trump’s “mental instability.”

A new edition of a high school textbook entitled By The People that is scheduled to be published for classroom use includes some questionable conclusions about conservative politics. An early edition of the book has been sent to teachers around the country. One Twitter user, who got her hands on an early copy of the book, tweeted out photos of some of the book’s more controversial sections.

In one section of the book, author James Fraser argues that Americans are concerned about racist conservative voters and President Trump’s declining mental health.

“Clinton’s supporters feared that the election had been determined by people who were afraid of a rapidly developing ethnic diversity of the country … They also worried about the mental instability of the president-elect and the anger that he and his supporters brought the nation,” one passage from the book reads.

In a statement provided to Todd Starnes, a Pearson spokesperson defended the textbook. The spokesperson claimed that the book, including the section in question, had been reviewed by academic experts before it was sent out to teachers.

This work is designed to convey college-level information to high school students and meet specific Advanced Placement standards. It aims to promote debate and critical thinking by presenting multiple sides of historical issues and offering a broad survey of arguments from the 2016 presidential election and other recent topics. We have reviewed the passages in question independently and in the context of the rest of the book. This review has confirmed that the text offers a broad view of critical arguments from both sides of the 2016 presidential election.

