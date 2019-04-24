Netflix Wins: Streaming Films Will Still Be Eligible for Oscars

A long battle between streaming services such as Netflix and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences came to a close this week.

As a result of a recent decision, streaming video platforms such as Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu will still be able to submit their films for Oscar consideration so long as those films run for a week at a theater in Los Angeles. The decision marks a continuation of the existing policy.

Earlier this year, Netflix won three oscars for its film Roma, which was directed by Alfonso Cuarón. Some feared that the Academy would move to eliminate non-theatrical films from consideration.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a statement this week announcing that their current policy would not change.

The Academy’s Board of Governors voted to maintain Rule Two, Eligibility for the 92nd Oscars. The rule states that to be eligible for awards consideration, a film must have a minimum seven-day theatrical run in a Los Angeles County commercial theater, with at least three screenings per day for paid admission. Motion pictures released in nontheatrical media on or after the first day of their Los Angeles County theatrical qualifying run remain eligible.

Academy President John Bailey said that his organization still supports the experience of going to a theater. At the same time, they have recognized that audiences have changed how they consume entertainment.

We support the theatrical experience as integral to the art of motion pictures, and this weighed heavily in our discussions. Our rules currently require theatrical exhibition, and also allow for a broad selection of films to be submitted for Oscars consideration. We plan to further study the profound changes occurring in our industry and continue discussions with our members about these issues.

