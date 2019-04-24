Twitter Will Let Users Report Posts That They Feel ‘Mislead Voters’

Social media website Twitter reportedly plans to allow users to report tweets that they feel attempt to mislead voters.

BuzzFeed News reports that in response to claims of concerted online attempts by malicious groups aiming to spread misinformation, Twitter will be launching a tool that lets users report tweets that they believe are attempting to mislead voters. The tool will first be rolled out in India where general elections are already taking place on Thursday; the European Union will be the next to receive access to the tool ahead of elections on April 29.

Twitter wrote in an official blog post discussing the new tool: “Any attempts to undermine the process of registering to vote or engaging in the electoral process is contrary to our company’s core values.” Twitter stated that it classes tweets that are manipulating or interfering in elections as those that include false information about how to register or vote, false information about requirements for voting, and incorrect information about the date and time of an election.

The new reporting system will work similarly to Twitter’s current “Report Tweet” system. Twitter outlined how to report tweets from their app and from the desktop browser in its blog post, writing:

From the Twitter app:

You can report this content for review in-app as follows:

Select report Tweet from drop down menu Select “it’s misleading about voting” Select the option that best tells us how the Tweet is misleading about voting Submit your report.

From a browser:

You can report this content for review on desktop as follows:

Select report Tweet from drop down menu Select “it’s misleading about voting” Select the option that best tells us how the Tweet is misleading about voting Submit your report.

Twitter has joined Facebook and Google in signing the E.U.’s Code of Practice against disinformation. The platforms will be reporting on their actions to prevent the spread of misinformation on their platforms to the EU each month ahead of the European Parliament elections in May.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com