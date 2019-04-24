UCLA Hosts Pole Dancing Class for Students

Students at UCLA learned about the “art” of pole dancing last week in a “Sexploration – Pole Class” hosted by two official university divisions at the school, which promised to teach the “basic moves needed to become a magnificent pole dancer.”

The university’s pole dancing class, entitled, “Sexploration – Pole Class,” which was hosted last week by the UCLA Sexual Health Coalition and UCLA Housing, advertised itself as a general introduction to “the basic moves needed to become a magnificent pole dancer” as well as a chance for students “to explore” their “inner-diva and divo.”

“Calling all pole newbies to pole enthusiasts! Your chance to explore your inner-diva and divo!” read the class description on its Facebook event page, “Get introduced to the basic moves needed to become a magnificent pole dancer.”

“Space is limited for this VERY POPULAR class,” added the description.

According to UCLA’s student newspaper, Daily Bruin, “Sexploration – Pole Class” was taught by Candace Cane, a Los Angeles-area pole-dancing instructor, who said that she planned to begin the class by allowing students time to get acclimated to the pole.

“I am hoping that the students will gain more confidence in their appearance,” said Cane to the student newspaper, “because when you see yourself accomplishing something that you thought you couldn’t, it opens up a whole other world — just feeling good doing something makes people feel more confident.”

Cane added that she believes pole-dancing is valuable for students to feel comfortable with their own bodies, suggesting that it may help them better enjoy intimacy in their relationships, according to Daily Bruin.

Elle Mendelson, a freshman who said that she would be attending the class, told the student newspaper that pole-dancing is good for sexual empowerment and combating objectification.

“Having a pole-dancing class available to students gives them a way to take control of the way they present themselves,” said Mendelson, “and in that way, people are able to take back the objectification — people are able to be like, ‘Hey, I am here, and I am sexy and a human being.'”

This had not been the first time UCLA hosted a pole dancing class. Last year, for “Sex Week,” the university hosted a “Sextravaganza,” which included a class called, “Intro to Pole with Nicole,” among several others, such as “Heels with Alexa” and “Chair Dance with Ginger.”

