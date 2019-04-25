Apple CEO Tim Cook: Big Tech Needs to Be Regulated

Apple CEO Tim Cook argued this week that the big tech Masters of the Universe need to be regulated by the government to protect user privacy.
In an interview this week at the TIME 100 Summit in New York, Apple CEO Tim Cook called for more regulation on the technology industry.
“We all have to be intellectually honest, and we have to admit that what we’re doing isn’t working,” Cook said during the event. “Technology needs to be regulated. There are now too many examples where the no rails have resulted in a great damage to society.”
Cook spoke in depth about some of the negative impacts of technology on society. He claimed that is not Apple’s goal is to ensure that their users are using their Apple devices as much as possible.
“Apple never wanted to maximize user time,” Cook argued. “We’ve never been about that. We’re not motivated to do that from a business point of view, and we’re certainly not motivated from a values point of view.”
Speaking directly about the impact that smartphones have had on users’ social lives, Cook said that too much time on a smartphone is a bad thing. “If you’re looking at a phone more than someone’s eyes, you’re doing the wrong thing,” Cook added
Breitbart News reported in 2017 that Cook had been criticized over his refusal to condemn China for their censorship of the Internet.
“Cook’s appearance lends credibility to a state that aggressively censors the internet, throws people in jail for being critical about social ills, and is building artificial intelligence systems that monitors everyone and targets dissent,” an analyst from Human Rights Watch wrote at the time. “The version of cyberspace the Chinese government is building is a decidedly dystopian one, and I don’t think anyone would want to share in this ‘common future.’ Apple should have spoken out against it, not endorsed it.”
Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.