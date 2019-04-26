MeToo Founder Leaves Florida A&M Event After Confrontation with Administrator

Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement ended her visit to Florida A&M University abruptly after a university staffer tried to stop Burke from introducing a proposal to start a #MeT00 task force on campus.

According to a report from the Florida A&M student newspaper, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke cut her visit to campus short after a staff member told her she would not be permitted to read a contract proposal that seeks to establish a #MeToo task force within the university. The staff member, William Clemm, told Burke that she could not read the contract because it had not been reviewed or approved by the university.

The staff member’s interruption ignited a debate in the event hall. Burke ultimately decided to cut the event short. She was joined at the event by former NFL player Wade Davis who has been conducting workshops with young men about consent.

In a statement, a university representative said that, despite the awkward ending to the event on campus, the university remains open to working with Burke to make Florida A&M University safe for all students.

We are committed to creating and maintaining a healthy and safe campus environment in which our students’ ability to learn, excel and reach their full potential is not limited by the threat or occurrence of sexual violence and sexual harassment We are always looking for ways to improve our services and remain open to working with Ms. Burke and any organization who can enhance the safety of our campus.

