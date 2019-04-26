Students Are Sharing Footage of College Professors Acting Silly

Students around the country are sharing footage of their professors acting silly to point out that their high school teachers were wrong about the seriousness of college.

Students have been sharing footage of their professors acting silly this week. It all came in response to a tweet by a student named Katie Smith who shared a video of her professor dancing on top of the table in a lecture hall. The video was accompanied by a caption that included a quote from a high school teacher: “this stuff won’t fly in college, you need to be more professional.”

high school teachers: “this stuff won’t fly in college, you need to be more professional”

college professors: pic.twitter.com/Ajqsu6Xgos — katie smith (@katiesmith024) April 23, 2019

Another video shows a professor recreating a famous scene from The Godfather.

the man, the myth, the legend pic.twitter.com/biBe7nDXDr — m (@myraacu) April 24, 2019

Another student shared a video of her professor singing and playing electric guitar. The student claims that the professor played for 30 minutes.

He deadass played/sang for 30 mins of class. This was in Physics lol pic.twitter.com/vW7lVjCVCz — s (@SamAguinaga1) April 24, 2019

One student shared a clip of her professor dancing in front of the class to music.

My conservation teacher is the man pic.twitter.com/KPlyUTS50A — Heather (@HeatherMannis) April 24, 2019

Not all college professors use their class time for crazy leftist rants or cutting-edge intersectional feminist indoctrination, some lighten the mood with antics designed to appeal to students without brainwashing them.