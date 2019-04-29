Campus Lecturer Tim Wise: Christians Should Be ‘Locked Up’

Anti-racism activist Tim Wise, who is scheduled to speak at an upcoming diversity conference at Harvard University, once argued that Christians should be locked up.

Wise is scheduled to give the keynote address at the upcoming “Decade of Dialogue” event at Harvard University. The College Fix pointed out this week the irony in Wise, a straight white man, giving the keynote address at a conference on diversity. But it is perhaps more significant to note that Wise has made several disparaging remarks about Christians in his career as an activist and writer.

In a tweet from 2017, Wise called Christians “Jeezoids.” In 2012, he tweeted that “people who believe in a God of hell/ damnation deserve to be mocked viciously and run out of public square.”

Good; Laws apply 2 Jeezoids too; Anti-choice activist/lawyers could go 2prison over campaign vs Planned Parenthood https://t.co/a7UqFjfOpz — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) June 19, 2017

In a Facebook post in 2015, Tim Wise argued that Christians should be locked up for basing their morality on a “fairy tale.” The post was written in reference to comments Michele Bachmann had made against the legalization of gay marriage.

If you are basing your morality on a fairy tale written thousands of years ago, you deserve to be locked up…detained for your utter inability to deal with reality…NO, we are not obligated to indulge your irrationality in the name of your religious freedom…but we will provide you a very comfortable room, against which walls you may hurl yourself hourly if your choose. Knock yourself out….seriously, knock yourself out, completely, for weeks at a time…I’m sorta kidding but not by much.

Wise has spoken on over 600 college campuses about racial issues such as white privilege.

