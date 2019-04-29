College Admissions Bribe Scandal: Former USC Official Accused of Taking $1.3 Million Bribe Now a Lyft Driver

Former USC Athletics Director Donna Heinel, who allegedly took $1.3 million in bribes as a part of the college admissions scandal, was spotted driving for Lyft last week.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, former USC official Donna Heinel has been spotted driving for Lyft. Heinel was fired from the university after she was accused of accepting more than $1 million in bribes from parents looking to have their children admitted to the university.

In one email, William “Rick” Singer instructed Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli to send Heinel $50,000. In exchange for the money, Heinel classified the Hollywood couple’s two daughters as athletic recruits. Although neither daughter had ever participated in competitive rowing, both of them were admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team.

Local news reporters in the area discovered that Heinel had begun driving for Lyft. During a Lyft ride with an undercover reporter, Heinel spoke about how young Americans are more politically and socially conscious because of technology. She did not mention the college admissions scandal.

Heinel was fired from the University of Southern California after the Department of Justice revealed that she had allegedly participated in Singer’s scheme. After she was fired from the university, Heinel listed her nearly $2 million home in Long Beach, California.

