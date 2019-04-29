Dartmouth Professor: Guns Have the Power to Turn People Evil

It would be shortsighted to dismiss these claims as the misguided logic of a “superstitious people.” That racially inflected trope, long used to marginalize and demonize Haitians, among others, blinds observers to the way in which guns do exhibit a power akin to magic: the power to create a change in someone’s state of mind.

Kivland goes on to criticize gun advocates in the United States. She argues that gun advocates incorrectly view a gun as a “neutral tool” rather than one that encourages violence by the person who holds it in their hand.

