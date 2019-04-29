Kamala Harris Ignores Question About Child Sex Trafficking to Take Selfies

Turning Point USA Director of Hispanic Engagement Anna Paulina questioned Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Friday at the Houston International airport about the ramifications of an unsecured United States border. Harris, however, seemed more focused on taking selfies than answering the question.

Sen. Kamala Harris appeared attentive while speaking to Anna Paulina at the airport on Friday, until Paulina introduced herself as “the Hispanic engagement director with Turning Point USA,” at which point, the senator promptly turned to give her attention to somebody else standing nearby.

“I ran into Senator Kamala Harris,” said Paulina to Breitbart News, “As I approached her to talk to her about child sex trafficking at the border and how family reunification is being used by human traffickers and the Cartels to exploit and traffic children, she assumed I wanted a selfie.”

Watch:

Ran into @SenKamalaHarris at the airport. Shame on her. She exploits Hispanic women and children for votes. pic.twitter.com/Y9oDk79G3w — Anna Paulina (@realannapaulina) April 28, 2019

“You are directly impacting the Hispanic demographic in a negative way,” said Paulina to the senator, “you are directly impacting what is happening with the children in this country and you are not doing what you are supposed to be doing as a representative.”

Sen. Harris, who shook her head after President Donald Trump called for putting illegal drug cartels and human traffickers out of business at his 2019 State of the Union, ignored Paulina to talk to someone vying for a selfie while someone who appeared to be the senator’s handler moved to stand in front of the TPUSA director.

“Shame on you. You’re not going to win,” said Paulina to Harris, who announced her 2020 candidacy for president in January.

Paulina told Breitbart News that Harris was willing to speak with her — likely assuming that Paulina was approaching her for a selfie — but when “I started questioning her about how open border policies are directly hurting Hispanic women and children, she refused to answer,” said Paulina.

“Her assistant told me she had to take selfies with others waiting,” added the TPUSA director, “I find it deeply concerning that a woman, who is running for President of the United States, was more concerned with taking selfies than addressing the trafficking of Hispanic women and children.”

“The loopholes in our immigration systems are exploited on a regular basis,” said Paulina to Breitbart News, “Organized crime is tracking what is happening at our border and with our immigration debate. Elected officials for open borders are lethally impacting people on both sides of the border.”

“It was evident while she was smiling and laughing, and ignoring my questions that she did not care,” said Paulina, “She was more concerned with selfies than children.”

