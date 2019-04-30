College Admissions Bribe Scandal: Family Who Paid $1.2 Million to Get Daughter into Yale Revealed

The New York Times revealed this week that the parents of former Yale student Sherry Guo allegedly paid $1.2 million to have their daughter admitted into the Ivy League university.

A report from the New York Times this week revealed that the Guo family allegedly paid $1.2 million to have their daughter Sherry admitted to Yale University. Sherry Guo, who was referred to as “Yale Applicant 1” by the Department of Justice, was a freshman at Yale when the accusations against her parents were made public.

According to the investigation, the Guo family’s payment went, at least in part, to former Yale women’s soccer coach Rudy Meredith. Meredeth designated Guo as a recruit for the women’s soccer team and shortly thereafter, she was admitted to the university.

James Spertus, the lawyer for Sherry Guo, claims that Sherry is no longer enrolled at any university.“She wasn’t working with Singer to find the best school for her,” Spertus said. “She is now devastated because she is no longer in college, period.”

Spertus is arguing that scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer tricked the Guo family into participating. “The amount alone shows that he was preying on the Chinese community,” Spertus said. “The donation was made to help underprivileged youth. They were not aware that the money went to Meredith. They did not know that he was going to use that money for a bribe. There is no evidence of that whatsoever.” Another family, who has been accused of paying a $6.5 million bribe to a student admitted into a prestigious university, has not yet been identified.