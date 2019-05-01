Facebook Doubles Down on Censorship in Britain, Blacklists Populist News Site

Facebook continues its agenda of scrubbing its platform of populists and Islam critics in Britain, “unpublishing” the page of right-leaning news website Politicalite and suspending its editor-in-chief for a post supporting Tommy Robinson.

Breitbart News previously covered Google’s decision to suspend advertising services to Politicalite, and Facebook’s suspension of the site’s page amid a crackdown on supporters of Tommy Robinson following the release of “Panodrama,” Robinson’s undercover exposure of bias at the BBC. PayPal also recently suspended service to the website.

Last week, Breitbart News covered the takedown of posts linking to a Politicalite story from British Yellow Vest activist James Goddard. Now censorship against the populist website on Facebook continues

The site received a message that its Facebook page had been unpublished late last week.

Following the suspension, site editor-in-chief and former UKIP activist Jordan James reported that his own Facebook account had been suspended as well, for a years-old post offering support to Islam critic Tommy Robinson. (Robinson has also been banned from the platform).

Breitbart News asked Facebook to supply a justification for the blacklisting of the British news website, which now bills itself “Britain’s most censored news outlet.” Facebook did not offer a response.

A recent investigation of Facebook by undercover journalists recently found that the social network is engaged in a program of deliberate, secret suppression of conservative and right-wing voices. A whistleblower at the tech company told reporters that a secret “deboosting” code was applied exclusively to right-of-center and populist individuals and organizations on the platform, limiting the reach and visibility of posts. The source said she never saw the code applied to far-left pages on Facebook.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter, Gab.ai and add him on Facebook. Email tips and suggestions to allumbokhari@protonmail.com.