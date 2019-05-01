Facebook Takes No Action as ‘Occupy Democrats’ Page Shares Fantasy About Trump Funeral

Leftist Facebook Page “Occupy Democrats” recently shared a meme celebrating the hypothetical death of President Trump without any repercussions from Mark Zuckerberg and the Masters of the Universe at Facebook.

The conservative group For America recently highlighted a post by Occupy Democrats, a leftist Facebook page which shares left-wing content and anti-conservative memes and news stories. One of the most recent memes shared by Occupy Democrats depicts White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaking with President Trump; accompanying the image is a paragraph of text emulating a fake conversation between the two which reads: “Sir, I had a dream that you finally got the parade you’ve wanted. There were millions of people lining the streets waving and cheering as you passed by in a large, black limo. Was I smiling, Sarah? I don’t know, sir, the lid on the casket was closed.”

For America shared a screenshot of the Occupy Democrats post to Twitter, adding: “Occupy Democrats is a filth based leftist propaganda site that Facebook rewards with tens of millions of engagements. Here is one of their top posts of the week where they celebrate the hypothetical death of President Trump. Why are conservatives being banned for far less?”

Occupy Democrats is a filth based leftist propaganda site that @facebook rewards with tens of millions of engagements. Here is one of their top posts of the week where they celebrate the hypothetical death of President Trump. Why are conservatives being banned for far less? pic.twitter.com/QcQPgPHlC3 — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) April 30, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. shared For America’s post, calling Occupy Democrats “Truly sick people.”

In a stark comparison, Facebook-owned image sharing website Instagram recently removed a post featuring Donald Trump Jr. from its platform for seemingly no reason. In a post to his own Instagram page, Donald Trump Jr. claimed that Instagram removed a post by his friend Omar Avila, an Army veteran who lost his right leg and suffered third and fourth-degree burns across 75 percent of his body. Avila is now an avid hunter and second amendment advocate who met Trump Jr. at an NRA show where they took a photo together. Shortly after Avila posted this photo, it was allegedly removed by Instagram for violating the site’s terms of service.

Breitbart News spoke with Omar Avila, known as “Crispy,” and asked Avila about the removal of his photo. Avila stated that he met Trump Jr. at the NRA event and took the photo, posting it to his profile where he rarely discusses politics outside of second amendment issues; Avila then traveled home: “and when I got off the airplane, y’know it’s like everybody, I opened up my stuff, I was looking at my account and I noticed it had been taken down and I got that little screenshot you get that says that your post violated Instagram guidelines. Again, I don’t know why, it had nothing on it that was political or that said anything derogatory.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com