‘It’s All on the Line’ in 2020: Charlie Kirk Launches New Podcast with Guests Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle

Turning Point USA founder and Executive Director Charlie Kirk launched his new podcast, The Charlie Kirk Show on Wednesday. Donald Trump Jr. and television personality Kimberly Guilfoyle were Kirk’s first guests on the show, where the three discussed the results of the Mueller report, the dangers of socialism, as well as their thoughts on what to expect from the 2020 election.

“People have to really examine the issues and pay attention to this, because what you’ve seen is such a disservice by the media,” said Guilfoyle, “because they are [backing] these unsustainable policies. There’s no way to pay for any of this, there’s no infrastructure in place, it’s free education, it’s free health care, its the Green New Steal.”

“All of it is going to be just irreparable harm to this country,” added Guilfoyle, “and they are literally going to shape-shift America into something we do not realize, recognize, and hopefully we’ll get it together for 2020, because it’s all on the line.”

“This will be the most bloody — you heard it here first — the most bloody Democrat primary in American history,” said Kirk, “because they hate Trump so much, they can’t see straight, and they’re soon going to realize the only thing getting in the way of them being the guy against Trump are these 15 other Democrats.”

“And then here’s what will happen,” continued Kirk, “the Democrat gospel has been written in identity politics — and when Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders is doing well — they are the three things you are not allowed to be. They’re old, they’re white, and they’re male. And they will go after that, very aggressively.”

You can listen to Kirk’s podcast here.

The conversation also turned to the Mueller report. “People should be happy that, in fact, there was no collusion,” said Guilfoyle.

“They should be celebrating,” added Kirk, “Our president is not bought by a foreign adversary. Great.”

“The Democrats are actually upset that the president isn’t, as they said, ‘an agent of the Russian government,'” said Trump Jr., “Think about that — they wanted the President of the United States to be an agent of our enemies.”

“I never thought I’d see the day,” continued Trump, “but everyday, they manage to come up something new and something crazier that you couldn’t fathom as an old-school Democrat, you know, back when they actually cared about America and Americans — there’s nothing in paper that shows that the actually do anymore.”

“That’s why there’s so many people walking away from the Party,” said Guilfoyle.

The trio went on to discuss several different topics of interest and have a few laughs at some of the characters they’ve encountered along the way, such as disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti, who insisted that Trump Jr. would be indicted for fictitious crimes, only to have then been indicted himself.

At one point on the show, Trump Jr. spoke in detail about why he is a conservative, and how it had stemmed from his upbringing and what he had learned on his many trips to visit family in Czechoslovakia.

People say, ‘listen, you’re from a New York family, New York City, you went to an Ivy League school, how are you a Republican?’ And the reality is — my maternal grandfather was a blue collar guy from what was then communist Czechoslovakia — he recognized how blessed and how privileged we were to have the lifestyle and the wealth that we had, and all of the opportunities that come from that, but he also said, ‘you should see the other side.’ And so my father actually very much agreed, and it was sort of a big concept with him with us growing up. We always had to work — maybe we didn’t need to, but it was like, ‘you’re going to,’ and it was an important foundation for my life. So, from about the age of six — and my grandparents were pretty involved in our lives, I spoke Czech fluently — I’d go over [to Czechoslovakia] with him for four to six weeks, every summer, and this is communist Czechoslovakia, under Soviet rule, and I remember the first time I go over there, and it’s one of the few memories — where you distinctly remember — I had this, kind of, blue jean jacket, but it had stars on it — almost like an American flag — and they literally, going through customers, were like, ‘you can’t wear that here,’ because it was a representation of American freedom. From a young age, I saw what these socialist policies did. I saw the poverty that they created, and really, even this notion that even if you worked harder, better, smarter, faster, than others, there’s no real reward for it — it just encouraged mediocrity. Some of these people that I knew — and I knew these hardworking Eastern European people — there’s no incentive to work beyond doing that absolute minimum, and you see what that does to someone’s spirit. I was too young to think of it necessarily in political terms, but I remember it so distinctly.

Trump went on to talk about his grandmother, who still lives overseas, but visits the Trumps in the United States every year, adding that she becomes distraught and nearly in tears when she turns on the news to see Americans advocating for socialist policies.

“You’ve never seen someone be an advocate for socialism or communism who’s actually lived through it,” affirmed Trump, “and this is a woman who lived through World War II, she lived through the Nazis invading Czechoslovakia, she lived through Russian occupation — she’s much tougher than we’ll ever be.”

“But when I see her literally almost break down in tears,” continued Trump, “she can’t even fathom that we’re even having a conversation, let alone that there are people advocating these [socialist] policies that are leading contenders for the major political party on the other side.”

“This isn’t your grandfather’s Democratic Party anymore,” added Trump, “they’ve lost their way.”

The Charlie Kirk Show is listed as the #15 podcast on Apple’s “Top Shows” for all categories, and the #3 podcast for the “News & Politics” category, outpacing The Ben Shapiro Show, listed at #22 for all categories and #7 in News & Politics.

