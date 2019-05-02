Bill Maher Blasts Free College Proposals: ‘Nothing Is Free’

Leftist comedian Bill Maher condemned free college proposals during his show last week.

During last week’s episode of Real Time, comedian Bill Maher criticized proponents of free college for all Americans.

“Let me test your liberalism,” Maher said to his guests on the show. “If you have a bachelor degree you on average earn 65% more than someone who doesn’t have one. If you have a master’s degree, 100% more over the course of your lifetime. So nothing is free like a free lunch. Nope. Neither is college. Somebody will be paying for this free college and it will be taxpayers.”

Maher, who was joined by Grover Norquist, the founder of Americans for Tax Reform, went on to question if it was truly a “liberal” principle to redistribute money through free college programs. “So are we really saying that someone who didn’t go to college should be subsidizing the people who went and got the benefit of going to college and made more money? Is that really a liberal thing?” Maher added.

Leftist radio host Zerlina Maxwell also disagreed with some proposals for a broad “free college” program. “I don’t like free college as a message because it seems like everybody gets it and we know that when we say ‘free’ everyone thinks it means black people and usually those plans die on the vine, seriously,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell said that progressives should not reject free college proposals outright, however, because progressives are supposed to be in favor of “changing things to make them a little bit better.”

“Well, I would be pissed,” Maxwell explained. “Because I don’t necessarily look at it like I didn’t get that benefit so people who are coming behind me should not. I don’t think any of us, two progressives, feel that way. We’re for changing things to make them a little bit better.”

