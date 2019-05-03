Burger King Mocked for Mental Health Meals

Burger King sparked criticism and mockery on social media for a new product line called “Real Meals” that was launched to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month.

Burger King launched a new product line this week to bring awareness to Mental Health Month. The new food items, which are called “Real Meals,” are designed to coincide with various real-life moods and mental health issues. The limited-edition promotion will only be offered in major cities including Austin, Seattle, Los Angeles, and New York.

Paul Gionfriddo, the president of Mental Health America which has partnered with Burger King for the campaign, says that the fast-food chain is doing a public service by bringing awareness to mental health issues.

While not everyone would think about pairing fast food and mental health, MHA believes in elevating the conversation in all communities in order to address mental illness Before Stage 4 (when someone has severe symptoms). By using its internationally known reputation to discuss the importance of mental health, Burger King is bringing much-needed awareness to this important and critical discussion — and letting its customers know that is OK to not be OK.

The announcement sparked a wide range of reactions on social media. Some users mocked the new product line. Others criticized Burger King for exploiting mental health awareness month for profit.

i was gonna kill myself but then i saw that i could get a burger king meal with a sad face on it — amy brown (@arb) May 2, 2019

Do you provide health plans for all of your employees that allow them to see mental health professionals and afford psychiatric medications? — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) May 2, 2019

you're a hamburger restaurant — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) May 2, 2019

BK Employee: "Hey boss, I need an extra day off to go see my therapist." BK Manager: "Either you work the hours you're scheduled or you're fired."#truestory #feelyourway — Sam Swicegood (@PonyToast) May 2, 2019

Ironically, medical research proves that fast food consumption can lead to severe psychological distress. “Chronic inflammation (which is caused by consuming processed foods with a lot of fat or sugar) can affect mental health by transporting pro-inflammatory molecules into the brain, it can also affect the molecules – neurotransmitters – responsible for mood regulation,” one researcher said.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.