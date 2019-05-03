Donald Trump Jr: ‘How Long Before Tech Companies Silence You?’

In a recent Twitter post, Donald Trump Jr. claimed that Facebook is “taking their censorship campaign to the next level” following the banning of a number of prominent conservative users after they were branded “dangerous” by the company. He added, “Ask yourself, how long before they come to purge you?”

The Hill reports that in a recent tweet, the President’s son Donald Trump Jr. accused Facebook of increasing its “censorship campaign” after the site removed a number of prominent conservatives from its platform. The company removed a number of individuals including Infowars host Alex Jones, Infowars contributor and YouTube star Paul Joseph Watson, journalist and activist Laura Loomer, and Milo Yiannopoulos. Louis Farrakhan was notably also banned from Facebook and Instagram at the same time.

A Facebook spokesperson explained the site’s reason for banning conservatives, stating: “We’ve always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology. The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today.” The spokesperson further noted that Facebook may ban users it deems “dangerous” regardless of whether they’ve called for extremist acts or promoted violence.

Now, Donald Trump Jr. is questioning just how far the social media site is going to go in its censorship campaign, stating in a recent tweet: “The purposeful & calculated silencing of conservatives by Facebook & the rest of the Big Tech monopoly men should terrify everyone. It appears they’re taking their censorship campaign to the next level. Ask yourself, how long before they come to purge you? We must fight back.”

It appears that even those that specifically do not call for violence or extremist tactics are still at risk of being branded as “dangerous” by the Masters of the Universe in Silicon Valley, meaning that anyone that goes against the leftist agenda could be a target. Breitbart News recently compiled a list of violent and extremist leftist content that Facebook continues to allow on its platform, read that article here.

Breitbart News will continue to report on Facebook’s latest actions and recent series of bannings.

