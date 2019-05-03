JOIN BREITBART. Click Now.
Never Trumpers and Leftists Praise Facebook’s Blacklisting of Conservatives

Mark Zuckerberg Smiles discussing Facebook
GERARD JULIEN/Getty
TOM CICCOTTA

Never Trumpers, journalists, and leftists took to Twitter yesterday to praise Facebook’s decision to blacklist prominent conservative accounts.

Facebook blacklisted several prominent right-wing accounts from both Facebook and Instagram on Thursday. Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Laura Loomer, and Paul Joseph Watson are amongst the major players who had their accounts permanently suspended on Thursday.

Never Trumpers including Rick Wilson praised the decision on social media.

Leftist activist and sometime journalist Shaun King also cheered the blacklisting.

Brian Krassenstein, who has made a name for himself by replying to President Donald Trump’s tweets, also chimed in:

Others condemned Facebook for its decision. Some argued that Facebook wields too much power with regards to online communication.

A Facebook spokesperson said that the account suspensions were made in accordance with the platform’s policy against hate. “We’ve always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology. The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today.”

