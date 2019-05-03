Never Trumpers and Leftists Praise Facebook’s Blacklisting of Conservatives

Never Trumpers, journalists, and leftists took to Twitter yesterday to praise Facebook’s decision to blacklist prominent conservative accounts.

Facebook blacklisted several prominent right-wing accounts from both Facebook and Instagram on Thursday. Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Laura Loomer, and Paul Joseph Watson are amongst the major players who had their accounts permanently suspended on Thursday.

Never Trumpers including Rick Wilson praised the decision on social media.

Wow… Did you see what Milo, Alex Jones, and Farrakahn posted on Instagram? No. No, you did not. 😂 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 2, 2019

You just know Laura Loomer is organizing a field trip so everyone can chain themselves to the doors at Facebook. https://t.co/AXbl5GPvkv pic.twitter.com/mY2DitpUcT — shauna (@goldengateblond) May 2, 2019

Leftist activist and sometime journalist Shaun King also cheered the blacklisting.

This is a huge deal. Citing their plans to stomp out hate, Facebook & Instagram just banned Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones, Paul Nehlen, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson, Laura Loomer, and Infowars.https://t.co/lJgoR2jcBF — Shaun King (@shaunking) May 2, 2019

GOOD NEWS: Facebook today removed Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones, Paul Nehlen, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson, Laura Loomer, and Infowars from Facebook and Instagram. 😎 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 2, 2019

Brian Krassenstein, who has made a name for himself by replying to President Donald Trump’s tweets, also chimed in:

Others condemned Facebook for its decision. Some argued that Facebook wields too much power with regards to online communication.

Facebook and Instagram have banned Alex Jones, Milo, Paul Joseph Watson, and Laura Loomer The censorship continues — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 2, 2019

What happened today to @PrisonPlanet, Laura Loomer, Alex Jones, and others is reprehensible. We have devolved so much as a society that we now believe banning people who hurt our feelings is the direction in which we should head. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) May 3, 2019

Facebook/Instagram just banned Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson, Laura Loomer, and far left anti-semite Louis Farrakhan. Even if you think what someone is saying is hateful, it is unconstitutional to silence them. Their ideas should be DEBATED, not SILENCED. — Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) May 2, 2019

Absolutely crazy news that Laura Loomer, Alex Jones, Milo, & others were banned from Facebook & Instagram today. Disagree with them all you want, but banning them is blatant viewpoint discrimination. They will come for more mainstream “right” voices next—that means conservatives. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) May 3, 2019

A Facebook spokesperson said that the account suspensions were made in accordance with the platform’s policy against hate. “We’ve always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology. The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today.”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.