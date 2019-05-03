Trump: ‘Monitoring And Watching’ Social Media Censorship

President Donald Trump has commented on social media censorship, a few days after Facebook blacklisted several of his prominent supporters in the independent media from both Facebook and Instagram.

“I am continuing to monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms” tweeted Trump, who pinned the tweet at the top of his Twitter feed.

“This is the United States of America — and we have what’s known as FREEDOM OF SPEECH! We are monitoring and watching, closely!”

Trump added comments on the treatment of Diamond & Silk by YouTube and other platforms:

He also commented on James Woods’ banning from Twitter, along with mentioning Paul Joseph Watson by name:

A day earlier, the president retweeted a post from Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, who referenced Breitbart News’ report on the Facebook/Instagram bans, and warned that social media censorship would become a bigger and bigger issue as the 2020 election approaches.

Trump’s comments followed a wave of censorship on Facebook and Instagram. Prominent independent media figures and supporters of the president were banned, including YouTube star Paul Joseph Watson and conservative activist Laura Loomer.

Facebook also said that it would ban any account that posted links to Alex Jones’ Infowars too often — a new censorship formula that targets not only independent media outlets like Infowars, but its readers and supporters as well.

While Facebook included a token ban on one far-left figure, Louis Farrakhan, calls for violence from “Antifa” activists and far-left figures are still widespread on the platform.

The President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., also commented on the bans.

“The purposeful & calculated silencing of conservatives by Facebook & the rest of the Big Tech monopoly men should terrify everyone,” Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter. “It appears they’re taking their censorship campaign to the next level.”

“Ask yourself, how long before they come to purge you? We must fight back.”