Donald Trump Jr.: Google ‘Kowtowing’ to Leftist Demands by Blacklisting Hunting Ads

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted on Saturday that Google is “kowtowing” to leftwing demands to “blacklist” hunters from advertising on its platforms. He also supported the efforts of Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) and Rep. Greg Gianforte’s (R-MT) to stand up to the Masters of the Universe on behalf of hunters and the Second Amendment.

Donald Trump Jr. called out Google’s policy that prevents advertising on hunting.

Trump Jr. wrote, “Oh look, now @Google is kowtowing to leftwingers & blacklisting hunters from advertising on their platform. But we’re really supposed to believe that Big Tech isn’t biased?”

Oh look, now @Google is kowtowing to leftwingers & blacklisting hunters from advertising on their platform. But we're really supposed to believe that Big Tech isn't biased? 🙄🙄🙄 Thank you to @SteveDaines & @GregForMontana for fighting back!https://t.co/bBkKV1YW4f — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 4, 2019

Trump Jr.’s also supported Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) and Rep. Greg Gianforte’s (R-MT) letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, demanding that they reverse their position banning hunting advertising. Read the letter to Pichai here. Daines and Gianforte’s letter arises as Montana’s Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) had its ad rejected by Google.

“We, therefore, demand you reverse these prohibitions and request that Google reexamine their policy interpretations on prohibiting hunting promotions,” the lawmakers wrote. “We also request a meeting to discuss the importance of Montana’s and the United States’ hunting heritage.”

In response to Google’s rejection of the RMEF ad, one Google employee claimed that the ad was considered “animal cruelty and deemed inappropriate to be shown on our network.”

Read Google’s email to RMEF here.

Google has increasingly moved to ban firearms from its platforms as they crack down on free speech. In March 2018, YouTube decided to ban all videos which demo firearms and link to websites that sell firearms or firearm accessories.

In February 2018, Google decided to remove all search results for guns, including water guns, “Guns and Roses,” and “burgundy.” Google since restored many of the search results; however, search results such as “AR-15” and “revolver” still display no results.

Trump Jr.’s recent Twitter post arises as Facebook and Instagram decided to ban conservative figures including Paul Joseph Watson, and Laura Loomer for being “dangerous.”