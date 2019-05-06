Texas State University Police Release Statement on Arrests in MAGA Hat Incident

Texas State University’s police chief released a statement to provide an update regarding the recent arrests of four students, one who had assaulted a conservative student wearing a MAGA hat.

“Several students gathered on the Quad on the San Marcos Campus in anticipation of a planned march by an outside group,” said Texas State police chief Laurie Clouse in a statement, “This group of students was angry that the university would allow this outside group on campus.”

“The incident that led to the arrests began when one student took a hat off another student’s head and fled,” said the police chief, “Police officers quickly interceded and directed the student to drop the stolen property.”

Last week Texas State students had gathered on campus to counter-protest a biker group’s demonstration that had never occurred. One of the students arrested had reportedly assaulted a conservative student who was wearing a MAGA hat.

“When a theft occurred in plain view, [police officers] were right to act,” affirmed the police chief, “I understand it’s difficult to watch the arrests on social media, however, the officers were there to protect all of our students. We expect our students to obey the law.”

“The student refused multiple directives and was then detained with the intention of being given a ticket for theft,” added Clouse, “The student was later arrested after providing a false identity to the police. Another student ran to the officers during this incident and began to interfere.”

“After refusing to comply with the officers’ directions, this student was arrested for interference with public duties,” continued the police chief, describing the details of the dramatic arrest that was caught on video.

“When the students were escorted into the police department, other students followed and one additional student was arrested in the police department lobby for interference,” said Clouse, “A fourth student was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct outside the police department.”

The arrested students have been identified as 22-year-old Tyvonte Davis-Williams, 22-year-old Alejandra Navarrete, 20-year-old Nazarene Freeman, and 24-year-old Claudia Gasponi, according to Fox 7 Austin.

Davis-Williams faces a charge for “disorderly conduct-language,” Navarrete faces charges for “failure to identify; providing false information,” and Freeman faces a failure to identify charge involving “interference with public duties.”

Gasponi, a Texas State student senator who had authored and championed a student government resolution to ban the school’s Turning Point USA chapter this semester, faces charges for “resisting arrest” and “search or transportation; interference with public duties.”

