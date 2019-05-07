University of Georgia TA Who Said ‘White People Might Have to Die’ Faces Expulsion

The University of Georgia may expel a teaching assistant and graduate student who went viral last January after saying that “some white people might have to die” in order to achieve racial justice, among other racially charged statements, for allegedly omitting his arrest record from his admissions application.

A teaching assistant at the University of Georgia (UGA), Irami Osei-Frimpong — who is also a graduate student — is facing expulsion over allegations that he had purposefully omitted a 2011 trespassing arrest from his admissions application, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The graduate student believes that the allegations over his admissions application are actually a veiled attempt to remove him from the university for his racially charged statements that were exposed to the public last January, adds the report.

Osei-Frimpong fell under scrutiny after a video surfaced of a UGA student confronting the teaching assistant over his anti-white social media posts. Osei-Frimpong, who also suggested that violence should not be ruled out in the pursuit of racial justice, reacted to the backlash he received by doubling down on his statements regarding race and violence.

UGA had initially responded to the controversy with a statement saying that the school “condemns the advocacy or suggestion of violence in any form,” adding that “racism has no place” on campus, and that the school has been “vigorously exploring all legal options.”

In April, Osei-Frimpong defended himself at a packed hearing against allegations that he had violated the student code of conduct, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, adding that the graduate student had waived his federal privacy rights, which allowed for public access to the hearing.

The report had also noted that Osei-Frimpong was accused of omitting information on his UGA graduate school application by neglecting to disclose that he had previously studied at the University of Chicago and that he had been previously arrested.

The university had reportedly received an anonymous call that Osei-Frimpong omitted mentioning that he was arrested in 2011 for his participation in an Occupy Wall Street protest while attending school at the University of Chicago, where he had been studying political science.

Osei-Frimpong argues that he answered the question on his graduate application correctly, because the judge had ended up dismissing the charges against him.

“I don’t know about this conspiracy I’m hiding my arrest,” said Osei-Frimpong during the hearing, “I live a public life.”

I study philosophy because I think that White schools, churches, and families in America are internally incoherent and provide the resources for their own de-legitimacy. I study politics and psychology because de-legitimacy isn't enough. We are going to need state guns. — Irami Osei-Frimpong (@IramiOF) May 5, 2019

Osei-Frimpong does indeed live a public life, having just tweeted on Sunday: “I’m targeted because I think the problem with Black America is how we make White people. If we want justice for Black Americans, we have to dismantle and replace the engines of White cultural production: their schools, churches, and families,” said the graduate student.

“I study philosophy because I think that White schools, churches, and families in America are internally incoherent and provide the resources for their own de-legitimacy,” continued Osei-Frimpong in an additional tweet, “I study politics and psychology because de-legitimacy isn’t enough.”

We are going to need state guns,” said the graduate student.

Osei-Frimpong went on to claim that racial justice has only been advanced after “threatening White people with guns and budgets,” and that schools re-segregated “when we stopped threatening them.”

“Know that you are dealing with folks who have been trained to be sociopaths,” added Osei-Frimpong, “So be prepared to take control of guns and budgets.”

