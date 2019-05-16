92% of Political Donations from Professors in Rashida Tlaib’s District Went to Democrats

A new study reveals that 92 percent of professors in Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-MI) district that made political donations between 2017 and 2018 donated to Democrats. Almost 98 percent of donations from college administrators also went to Democrats and Democrat organizations.

According to a report from Campus Reform, the overwhelming majority of academics in Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s Michigan district donated to Democratic candidates.

The analysis revealed that 94.53 percent of college employees in the 13th district of Michigan donated to Democrat politicians or Democrat organizations. These donations totaled $154,034.47. Additionally, 97.92 percent of college administrators in the district donated to Democrat politicians or Democratic organizations. These donations totaled $22,415.78. More than 92 percent of donations from professors went to Democrats.

Rep. Tlaib recently came under fire for her recently for a comment she made about the Holocaust. “There’s always kind of a calming feeling I tell folks when I think of the Holocaust, and the tragedy of the Holocaust, and the fact that it was my ancestors — Palestinians — who lost their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, their human dignity, their existence in many ways, have been wiped out, and some people’s passports,” Tlaib said.

On Tuesday, former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani condemned Tlaib for her comments on the Holocaust. He argued that Tlaib is wrong to suggest that her people were kind to Jews after the Holocaust.

“Rep. Tlaib’s fond memories of how kind her ancestors were to the Jewish people ignores the historical fact that during WWII the leader of her people, the Grand Mufti, was a close ally of Hitler. He murdered Jews. He did everything he could to destroy a Jewish homeland,” Giuliani tweeted on Tuesday.

