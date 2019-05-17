Catholic University of America Installs Porn Filter on Campus Internet

The Catholic University of America in Washington DC has announced a decision to install a filter that will block pornography on the campus internet system.

The Catholic University of America in Washington DC has announced that it will install an internet filter that will block pornography on campus. The decision was sparked by a student petition that asked administrators to take a stand against pornography.

Almost 6,000 students signed a petition that called on the administration to install the pornography filter. The text of the petition argues that watching porn leads to sexual aggression and violence.

“Is it any surprise that reports of porn-fueled sexual aggression and violence have become all-too-common, and that porn use has also broken apart marriages and families? For the user, pornography is not only more addictive than heroin and cocaine; it also can ‘rewire’ the brain to make normal sexual contact unappealing. Porn is making eunuchs out of young men!” it reads.

In a column for the Arlington Catholic Herald, Catholic University President John Garvey said that he was “proud” of his students for taking the initiative.

“I am so proud of our students. This month the student government association, the body that represents our undergraduates, passed a resolution asking the university to prohibit access through the campus network to the 200 most frequently visited pornography websites,” Garvey said. “I told them we’d be happy to.”

Garvey argued that a ban on pornography was sensible considering that porn in his opinion has become more graphic. “It has become more graphic,” Garvey added. “The internet delivers live performances, not still pictures. And it sends them across borders so they are harder for the law to reach, even in the declining number of jurisdictions that make the effort.”

In April, Breitbart News reported that the president of the University of Notre Dame had rejected similar calls for a pornography filter. “Although we do not believe a mandatory filter is the best solution for us, we are taking steps to encourage students and others to adopt filters voluntarily,” Jenkin wrote on March 7.

