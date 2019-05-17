Facebook Blames ‘Mistake’ After Censoring Candace Owens

The founder of the Blexit movement, Candace Owens, was suspended on Facebook after posting about “liberal supremacists” and statistics regarding poverty rates in fatherless homes. The social media giant restored Owens’ account several hours later after Breitbart News requested comment, claiming it had “made a mistake.”

Candace Owens said that she was notified her Facebook account had received a seven-day suspension for violating the platform’s “community standards” after posting about “liberal supremacists” and the negative effects that leftist policies have on the black community.

“Dear [President Donald Trump], My [Facebook] page has been suspended for 7 days for posting that white supremacy is not a threat to black America, as much as father absence and & liberal policies that incentivize it, are,” tweeted Owens on Friday, “I am censored for posting the poverty rates in fatherless homes.”

Dear @realDonaldTrump, My @facebook page has been suspended for 7 days for posting that white supremacy is not a threat to black America, as much as father absence and & liberal policies that incentivize it, are. I am censored for posting the poverty rates in fatherless homes. pic.twitter.com/Yh9DSW6DPk — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 17, 2019

“Black America must wake up to the great liberal hoax. White supremacy is not a threat. Liberal supremacy is,” read Owens’ censored Facebook post, which included a screenshot of one of her recent tweets, which read:

Poverty rate among blacks: 22%

Poverty rate among whites: 11% Poverty rate among MARRIED blacks: 7% Do not let liberal supremacists convince you that white people are the problem at the same time that their policies encourage the 77% father absence rate in black households.

“Facebook has allowed every post that has falsely and horribly accused [President Trump] of white supremacy to remain on its platform,” added Owens in a follow-up tweet, “But when a black woman begins discussing the TRUTH—which is that liberal policies have systematically ruined black homes—they censor.”

Facebook has allowed every post that has falsely and horribly accused @realDonaldTrump of white supremacy to remain on its platform. But when a black woman begins discussing the TRUTH—which is that liberal policies have systematically ruined black homes—they censor. Unfair! — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 17, 2019

“This is election meddling, plain and simple,” said Owens to Breitbart News, “The Democrat party has been in bed with social media platforms for a while now. They know that it was social media which allowed Trump to get around the fake news media narrative and deliver a message straight to the American people which earned him a win in 2016.”

“They are now actively censoring and deplatforming voices that they feel will assist him in 2020,” added Owens, “They view me as a threat to their Party because I am — I am waking up black America to the lies and devastation that liberal policies have unleashed into our community.”

Facebook did not respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment before the time of publishing, but did, however, reverse its suspension of Owens, who tweeted an update on Friday afternoon, informing her followers that Facebook had restored her account.

WOW! Update!@facebook has restored my page! While I am grateful that I have a large enough platform to make noise and force reconsideration— what about the millions of people who do not? What about the millions of conservatives who are forever silenced on social media? pic.twitter.com/Eq8psDy4bi — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 17, 2019

In her tweet, Owens included screenshot of the notification she had received from Facebook, which read, “It looks like we made a mistake and removed something you posted on Facebook that didn’t go against our Community Standards. We want to apologize and let you know that we’ve restored your content and removed any blocks on your account related to this incorrect action.”

“While I am grateful that I have a large enough platform to make noise and force reconsideration— what about the millions of people who do not?” added Owens in her tweet, “What about the millions of conservatives who are forever silenced on social media?”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo and on Instagram.