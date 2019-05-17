Poll: Women More Likely Than Men to Favor Blacklisting Speech on Campus

A new poll reveals that female students are more likely than male students to think it is acceptable to shout down or “deplatform” controversial campus speakers.

According to a new poll by College Pulse, women and minority students are most likely to be in favor of shouting down controversial campus speakers. The poll revealed that only 41 percent of college women think that it is never appropriate to shout down a speaker. Meanwhile, 58 percent of men on campus think that it is never appropriate.

Nearly six in 10 (58 percent) college men say it is never acceptable to shout down speakers or try to prevent them from talking. Substantially fewer college women agree. About four in 10 (41 percent) college women agree that this behavior is never appropriate while a majority say this is sometimes (53 percent) or always (5 percent) acceptable. The poll also revealed that white students are the least likely to find it acceptable shout down a controversial speaker. More than half of white students said that it’s never acceptable to try to shut down a campus speaker. Meanwhile, only 41 percent of Hispanic and 38 percent of black students agreed that it’s never acceptable to shut down a speaker. White students are far more likely than students of color to oppose actions designed to shut down speakers. More than half (53 percent) of white students say it is never acceptable to try and prevent speakers on campus from expressing their views while fewer Hispanic (41 percent), black (38 percent) and Asian Pacic Islander students (37 percent) agree. Importantly, there is a wide gender gap in the views of white students. Nearly two-thirds (65 percent) of white male students say shouting down speakers is never acceptable a view shared by fewer than half (45 percent) of white female students.

