Sheryl Sandberg: Facebook Working with FBI Ahead of 2020 Elections

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg revealed in a recent interview with CBS This Morning that the social media giant is working with the FBI and Homeland Security ahead of the 2020 U.S. elections.

The Daily Mail reports that in a recent interview with CBS This Morning, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg revealed that the social media giant is working with the FBI and Homeland Security ahead of the 2020 U.S. election cycle. According to Sandberg, Facebook has “war rooms in place'”and “a working relationship with the FBI and homeland security,” aimed at combating any attempts to interfere with the elections.

Sandberg did not go into detail about what the firm was doing to combat any possible outside interference on the election but stated that “both of them are working on this in a way they never have before.” Sandberg stated in a sincere manner: “And we’re all working together to protect. So I guess what I want you to know is…” host Gayle King then interrupted Sandberg stating “in less than ten seconds, Sheryl.”

The interview began with questions about Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes recent indictment of the social media firm, which Sandberg responded to by saying: “We’re fundamentally changing how we run the company. We have massive teams in place whose whole job is to protect people’s privacy, protect elections, go through our systems and find things.” King responded harshly to Sandberg, stating: “Yet it still keeps happening Sheryl. We know that Facebook has taken its knocks … but some people say it really hasn’t changed.”

King then noted that Hughes had said that not only was Facebook too big to fail, it was too big to care about issues such as user privacy. Sandberg replied to this stating: “We made a commitment. Mark [Zuckerberg] and I have said we’re going to do everything it takes to fix these systems, and we believe we can do that. They go systematically through things. We have built other tools. You see these reports.”

The hosts of the show appeared to become increasingly exasperated with Sandberg’s dodging of certain questions; host John Dickerson held Sandberg to task asking her what she thought Facebook users thought of Facebook. Sandberg replied: “Look. I woke up yesterday morning and I got on Facebook and I saw two things. I saw a picture from my sister of my nephew, he’s 7, going off to a school camping trip and I saw a colleague who is raising money for a close friend of hers who has two young children and very late-stage cancer.” Dickerson cut Sandberg off, asking: “Right, but what do people — what do you think your customer thinks of Facebook?”

Sandberg replied: “That’s what I think the customer thinks,” to which Dickerson laughed and stated, “Cause I see a different view.”

Watch the full CBS interview here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com