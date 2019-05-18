Candace Owens: Big Tech Trying to ‘Subvert a Mass Awakening’

Pundit and black conservative activist Candace Owens blasted big tech bias after Breitbart News’ exclusive story that she has been placed on a list of “hate agents” maintained by Facebook.

Yesterday, a source at Facebook exclusively spoke to Breitbart News about the “hate agents” list, which includes a number of prominent recently-banned individuals including Paul Joseph Watson, Laura Loomer, and Alex Jones.

A Facebook spokeswoman confirmed the existence of the list, but denied that Candace Owens has been investigated. The spokeswoman also emphasized that a recent seven-day ban of Owens was a mistake and has been reversed.

“More and more Americans are waking up to, and rejecting the fantastical ideology of the Left. What we’re seeing now are social media companies that are desperate to help subvert a mass awakening” Owens said in a comment to Breitbart News.

“Facebook is attempting to manufacture a virtual reality for the Democrats by silencing voices that run counter to their Party mission, which is to get rid of President Trump and to turn America into a socialist country.”

Breitbart’s source at Facebook was able to obtain a partial screenshot of the spreadsheet before the current owner of the discussion group began locking people out in response to the internal leak.

The partial screenshot reveals that Owens’ name is indeed on the list, along with the instruction for Facebook employees to “look into” her “after we’re done with the above designation analysis.”

The spreadsheet also appears to track with Owens has or is associated with any “affiliated hate entities.”

The source agreed that the “extra credit” category refers to individuals that Facebook has not yet banned, but is likely to investigate for potential “hate speech” violations and potential banning.

