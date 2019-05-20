Elizabeth Warren Offers Woman ‘Love Life’ Advice on Social Media

Senator and 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) offered to assist a woman on social media with conjuring up a plan to fix her “love life” on Sunday, suggesting she send her a private message so that the two can “figure this out.”

Sen. Warren, who earlier this year thanked her husband for being at their house — in a live stream video in which she awkwardly attempted to appear relatable via drinking beer — offered to help writer and comedian Ashley Nicole Black figure out her love life on Sunday.

“Do you think Elizabeth Warren has a plan to fix my love life?” tweeted Black on Saturday, likely in reference to several of Warren’s recent policy proposals, in which the presidential candidate suggests that she, as a politician, can fix the public’s personal problems.

“DM me and let’s figure this out,” replied Sen. Warren, to which Black reacted by tweeting, “I knew I could count on you.”

Along with her many recent policy proposals, Warren has also made several attempts at demonstrating to the public that she, too, can do the types of things that everyday American citizens do, such as, for example, utilize public transportation.

In a hilariously awkward viral video recently circulating on Twitter, Warren can be seen standing on a crowded bus, smiling and waving at fellow passengers who appear virtually non-responsive.

“Is that Elizabeth Warren?” one individual can be heard asking in the video.

“Yeah,” replied another person, nonchalantly.

In the video, Warren can be seen standing on the opposite end of a bus, waving at one man who is staring in her direction, to which the man appears to reacts by disregarding the senator’s presence in order to look back down at his phone and proceed with texting.

