Study: 75 American Colleges Offer Black-Only Graduation Ceremonies

What we found was that neo-segregation is widespread if not pervasive. About 46 percent (80 colleges out of 173 surveyed) segregate student orientation programs; 43 percent (75 colleges out of the total) offer segregated residential arrangements; and 72 percent (125 colleges out of the total) segregate graduation ceremonies. Though these arrangements are ostensibly voluntary, students can’t easily opt out. We tracked numerous indicators of neo-segregation, from “Diversity Fly-Ins,” (68 percent of the total) where colleges offer minority students an expense-paid segregated preview of the experience that awaits them should they enroll, to segregated alumni groups.

In 2017, Breitbart News reported that Harvard would host a separate graduation ceremony for its black students for the first time.

“We really wanted an opportunity to give voice to the voiceless at Harvard,” an organizer of that ceremony told the Associated Press. “So many students identify with the African diaspora but don’t necessarily feel welcome as part of the larger community, and they don’t feel like their stories are being shared.”

That same year, the University of Delaware hosted a separate graduation ceremony for LGBTQ students. Proponents of these separate ceremonies argue that they allow guests to learn about the unique experiences of the featured group. Others argue that the ceremonies are segregationist and discriminatory.

