Brigitte Gabriel Slams Facebook for ‘Hate Agent’ Label, Demands Congressional Action

ACT for America founder and terrorism expert Brigitte Gabriel slammed Facebook for taking her words out of context and placing her on a list of potential “Hate Agents,” as Breitbart News exclusively reported Monday evening.

Gabriel denounced Facebook for including her name on a list of “hate agents,” and urged Congress to hold the Silicon Valley Masters of the Universe to account.

“I have a long documented career which includes 3 best selling books, addressing the United Nations, and working with dozens of elected officials” said Gabriel. “Does this sound like someone who is an ‘Agent of Hate?'”

Gabriel urged Facebook to do its own research instead of relying on biased, secondhand accounts from discredited groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), two partisan left-wing outfits frequently relied on by Silicon Valley giants for advice.

“The claim that I am an ‘Agent of Hate’ couldn’t be further from the truth and stems from quotes taken completely out of context in an effort to silence my voice and my organization.”

The Lebanese-American author and terrorism expert said that tech platforms like Facebook have become utilities, and ought to be held to account by Congress.

“We cannot advocate for a complete and total government take over, we have free markets for a reason, but there needs to accountability with tech companies” Gabriel said.

“Whether we would like to admit it or not, these platforms are becoming public utilities and Congress needs to ensure that these companies are not abusing their power. Companies like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube have the power to influence and shape our elections and culture — it’s only rational that Congress would need to enact some form of oversight.”

“As private companies they have the right to pick and choose who can use their platforms, but Congress can ensure that these standards are not being applied through political bias.”

Breitbart News has exclusively reported that both Gabriel and Candace Owens are on Facebook’s list, which tracks individuals for potential banning and designation as “Hate Agents” or “Hate Entities.”

Breitbart News has since obtained the complete list, and will be publishing more details from it shortly.

Facebook has confirmed the existence of the list, and said that Owens has not been subject to an investigation yet. The social media giant did not return a request for comment about Gabriel’s status on the platform.

