Ted Cruz Announces Investigation of Yale for Discrimination Against Christians

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced this week that he plans to investigate Yale University for alleged discrimination against Christians.

During an interview with Campus Reform, Senator Ted Cruz announced that he plans to investigate Yale University over allegations that they discriminate against Christian students.

Breitbart News reported in April that Yale Law School had decided to pull funding from students who choose to work for Christian non-profit legal organizations. The decision was made in response to an on-campus lecture by a lawyer from the Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian legal non-profit that defended Masterpiece Cakeshop in the Supreme Court case about religious liberty.

Cruz told Campus Reform that he has submitted a request for all of the documents surrounding the decisions to deny funding to law students who wish to work for Christian non-profits.

Yale University’s General Counsel told Cruz in a letter that the university does not discriminate against students on the basis of their faith.

“The Law School does not discriminate on the basis of religion, and in fact the policy your letter inquires about protects our students from discrimination of all kinds, including religious discrimination,” Dreier said, “…the Law School’s policy does not single out students or organizations based on their religion.”

“The policy is sharply focused on an organization’s employment policies; it does not draw lines based on religion, ideology, litigation or advocacy strategy, or political goals. It protects all our students, including Christian students, from discrimination,” Dreier added in the letter.

Cruz says that Yale should lose their federal funding if his investigation finds that their decision was made on the basis of anti-Christian bias.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.