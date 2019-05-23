Twitter Co-Founder Ev Williams: Fox News Is ‘More Destructive’ than Social Media

In a recent CNN interview, Twitter co-founder Ev Williams defended the social network by claiming that Fox News is “more destructive” than Twitter ever could be.

The Washington Examiner reports that during an interview with CNN, Twitter co-founder Ev Williams defended the social media network that he helped to create by stating that Fox News is far more destructive than the company he founded could ever be. Williams did, however, praise President Trump’s use of the platform calling it “genius,” and claiming that he had become a “master of the platform.”

Williams stated in the interview with CNN Business at the Collision tech conference in Toronto: “The vast majority of the electorate is not on Twitter reading Trump’s tweets and being convinced by that. What they’re convinced much more by is the destructive power of Fox News, which is much, much more powerful and much more destructive than Twitter.” Williams added: “What Trump has done with Twitter is pretty genius, frankly. He’s a master of the platform like few others.”

Taking to the platform he helped found, Williams further clarified his comments in a series of tweets:

*And*, yes, we (Twitter) should have invested more heavily in abuse before. I think we did more in the early days than we often get credit for (and they are doing way more today). *And* I personally underestimated the looming problem during my brief tenure as CEO. — Ev (@ev) May 22, 2019

I probably won’t read the replies so it doesn’t matter that much. But I’ll know they’re there. — Ev (@ev) May 22, 2019

Williams praise of Trump’s use of Twitter’s platform likely will not go down well with Twitter’s leftist allies. Organizers behind the Women’s March recently sent a letter to Twitter’s board of directors and shareholders calling for the removal of President Trump’s Twitter account: “We’re writing to you nearly 300,000 strong with a simple request: Don’t give hate a platform,” the letter reads. “Our members have signed petitions asking Twitter to remove one of the clearest and most present dangers on its platform — Donald Trump.” The group sent copies of the petition to Twitter’s headquarters in New York and San Francisco.

