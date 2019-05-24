Anti-Trump Krassenstein Twins Banned from Twitter for ‘Multiple Fake Accounts’

Anti-Trump twins Brian and Ed Krassenstein, who have made a name for themselves online by trolling President Donald Trump with a constant barrage of tweets, have been banned from Twitter over allegations of operating “multiple fake accounts.”

The Hill reports that Brian and Ed Krassenstein have become popular on social media as part of the “resistance” movement against President Trump, regularly being the first to reply to the President’s tweets and receiving a large number of likes and retweets as a result. Now, the twin brothers have been removed from Twitter over allegations of using multiple fake accounts.

Ed Krassenstein had built a following of 900,000 users on Twitter while his brother Brian had 700,000 before their accounts were shut down. A Twitter spokesperson told the Hill: “The Twitter Rules apply to everyone. Operating multiple fake accounts and purchasing account interactions are strictly prohibited. Engaging in these behaviors will result in permanent suspension from the service.”

In a blog post, the Krassenstein brothers vehemently denied the allegations and claimed to never have violated the site’s terms of service. “We NEVER, and we want to make this as clear as day, ever bought or sold ANY Twitter accounts or interactions. We swear on our graves that this is 100% true,” the brothers wrote. “We have long defended Twitter’s actions of banning and suspending users, and our stance still remains the same. Twitter, as a private company, has every right to ban whoever they choose, including us,” they continued. “We would, however, appreciate that Twitter reviews our suspension and issues a correction in regards to their comments about us buying or selling Twitter accounts or interactions.”

The brothers further added: “This is 100% false, and if Twitter believes they have evidence to prove otherwise, we ask and encourage them to release these details to the media.”

