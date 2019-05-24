Former Delaware State Prof Loses Lawsuit Claiming He Was Fired for Being ‘Too Black’

A former Delaware State University professor has lost a wrongful termination lawsuit in which he claimed that he was fired for being “too black.”

According to a report from the Associated Press, a federal jury ruled that Professor Jahi Issa was not fired because of his race. The jury held that Issa failed to sufficiently prove that discrimination played a role in his termination.

A report from Black Star News claimed that Issa was allegedly told in 2008 that his teaching method was “too black.” He was also allegedly told that he would be terminated if he did not change his teaching methods.

Dr. Issa was hired, by DSU, in August 2008, as an Assistant Professor of History and Africana Studies, in the Department of History, a position which should’ve allowed him to become a tenured teacher. However, that September, Dr. Issa was allegedly told, by the Acting Chair of the Africana Studies Department of History, that his teaching methodology was “too Black.” He was supposedly told he should be careful what he taught students in his African-American history class—or, he would be terminated.

Issa was arrested during a protest against the president of Delaware State University in 2012. Issa was hit with multiple charges, including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, offensive touching of a law enforcement officer, and inciting a riot. Although the charges were dismissed, Issa was fired shortly after the arrest in 2012.

In his lawsuit, Issa claimed that he was fired due to his race. He was seeking reinstatement to his teaching position as well as monetary damages.