Scott Adams: President Trump Has ‘No Chance of Re-Election’ Due to the Masters of the Universe

Author Scott Adams stated in a recent video that President Donald Trump has “no chance of re-election” due to the power of the social media Masters of the Universe to shut down conservatives.

Author and media personality Scott Adams stated in a recent video that he believes that President Trump’s chances of winning the 2020 selection cycle have been significantly lowered due to the power that social media has over public discourse. In a YouTube video titled “Episode 540 Scott Adams: Slaughtermeter Reset to Zero Due to Social Media Manipulation, Pelosi,” Adams discusses how Silicon Valley tech firms manipulate online discourse and how this can affect real-world elections, citing a recent incident surrounding a video of Nancy Pelosi as an example of this.

Adams begins the video stating: “You all know that I’ve been talking about what I call the slaughter meter. The slaughter meter is a measure of how the election will go and whether President Trump will win by a small slaughter or a large slaughter, and I update it based on current events so it’s not really a prediction it’s more like a moment in time in which the current conditions — if they were to continue until the end — would give you that result.”

He continues: “But of course, things always change so it’s not a prediction it’s just sort of a ‘if nothing changed this is where you’d end up.’ I have downgraded the slaughter meter from one hundred and forty percent where I said to myself the competition for the presidency is so weak that I couldn’t imagine any situation other than Trump dominating the election. I’ve reset that to zero so at my current thinking is that the president has no chance of reelection. Now remember the slaughter meter is if nothing changes, but of course, things will change so you don’t have to worry that this necessarily will be the condition on Election Day but the current situation would give him no chance.”

Adams discussed the issue of online censorship noting that a number of online conservative personalities have been seemingly censored by many online platforms, including Adams himself: “There is a topic that I can’t mention that is removed from YouTube whenever an individual is mentioned in the positive. I can’t even say the name of the person because these videos will be removed from the internet. Now I don’t have much interest in that actual topic, I don’t even have an opinion on it and I’m not really informed, but it is true that we now live in the world in which a major platform can completely stop a topic and it’s okay… it’s okay. It’s legal apparently you can make an entire topic leave the news and it’s okay. Now in what world can you ever expect a fair election where the social media people do not put their finger on the thumb? Well, I would say that’s pretty unusual, we see people like Dave Rubin being demonetized… I’d say a hundred of my videos were demonetized, if I ask the reasons for it — and I haven’t — I’m sure there would be some reason that didn’t sound very convincing to me, but the things demonetized coincidentally are the same things that would be the most damaging to the Democrats. Might be a coincidence but I don’t know.”

“YouTube apparently removed what they call the doctored videos of [Nancy] Pelosi seeming to slur her speech,” Adams stated. “The argument given is that it’s a doctored video, just think about that. What other videos are doctored to give you an impression that is not exactly what reality is? I don’t even have to finish the sentence right? If that standard holds, and it looks like it will I don’t see any pushback, it looks like YouTube will be able to say ‘we think this video is — wait for it — misleading because of the way it’s edited.’ Now of course in the video there does seem to be some evidence that at least one video of Pelosi apparently slurring her speech was slowed down, but here’s the interesting thing. The thing that started this all was probably somebody like Robbie Starbuck mentioning that the actual video, not the one that’s edited, but the actual video the real live unedited video of Pelosi talking about Trump and the infrastructure meeting sounded like she was drunk.”

Adams was quick to say that he wasn’t accusing Pelosi of being drunk, but that failing to show both the unedited and edited version of the video was extremely misleading for viewers. Adams said: “Now that’s an opinion, I’m not saying that it sounded like she was drunk to be, you know, I could easily see the she was old and tired and people slur and it doesn’t mean as much as we like to think it does but it seems as if CNN and other entities are trying to conflate the videos that are doctored with the ones that are not doctored and send the same message. The undoctored ones are just as compelling as the one they claim is doctored, but when they claim it’s doctored they don’t show the undoctored one at the same time at least on CNN’s website, I understand they may have shown it in on the air at one point. But if you say that this one is slowed down and you have access to the real one, because you’re in the news, if you’re the news you have access to the real video it’s yours, if you don’t show the full speed one on the same page as the slowed down one what are we to make of that?”

Watch Adams full video on the subject here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com