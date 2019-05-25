YouTube Censors Lauren Southern Documentary ‘Borderless’

YouTube censored ‘Borderless,’ a new documentary about mass immigration from independent filmmaker Lauren Southern, on the day of its release.

The feature-length documentary was taken down from YouTube less than 24 hours after it was uploaded, and is currently unavailable. YouTube has yet to give Southern an explanation for its removal.

Southern has since uploaded a backup version to YouTube, although the loss of the original is likely to skew the documentary’s view count. Southern’s previous documentary, about the racially-motivated murder of white farmers in South Africa, accumulated over 2.3 million views on the platform.

Southern says she received a message from YouTube saying the video had “stopped processing.” But Southern points out that processing errors take place before a video has been uploaded, not after.

Lmao it’s saying the video stopped processing. So it stopped processing 12 hours after it was available and fully updated in 4K 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CuSUKSaLXV — Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) May 25, 2019

The Google-owned video platform initially appeared to “soft-censor” Southern’s documentary. YouTube users attempting to access the video found it marked as “deleted” in their favorites feed, and disappeared from their subscription feed, which is meant to show videos from subscribed channels.

You were right. When you try adding it to your favorites it shows up as a [Deleted video]. pic.twitter.com/5CsIaZr6VR — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 25, 2019

I followed a link to see #Borderless, but I just checked my sub feed and it’s not actually there Weirdly enough, it’s also not showing up in your channel’s upload page for me, but it is on your channel’s homepage in the #Borderless playlist… https://t.co/c5Y4EEswTR — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) May 25, 2019

Really heartbreaking when our team has put months and months of work into a project just to have it censored by @YouTube. It can’t be a coincidence that it’s not in notifications, shows as deleted, not on my videos list, doesn’t show in recent history…https://t.co/AlEaQ6JPJw — Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) May 25, 2019

“It can’t be a coincidence that it’s not in notifications, shows as deleted, not on my videos list, doesn’t show in recent history…” wrote Southern before the video was fully taken down.

There have been documented cases of Silicon Valley giants using deliberately triggered “errors” to interfere with politically disfavored content creators. A leak from Facebook earlier this year revealed that the company uses “forced glitches” against right-wing users.

Before the documentary was released, Southern’s team successfully exposed an NGO, catching its executive director admitting on camera that it encourages migrants to lie to EU border officials about their reasons for entering Europe. Southern reported that the UN High Commission for Refugees responded to her report, calling it “alarming.”