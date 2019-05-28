University of Washington Sex Class Holds Porn Raffle

One of the most popular courses at the University of Washington allegedly includes a raffle for free pornography.

According to a report from the University of Washington’s student newspaper, a popular human sexuality course offered at the institution includes a pornography giveaway. The report claim that the course’s instructor, Professor Nicole McNichols, breaks down stigmas around sexuality for her students.

“Sex is stigmatized,” the student newspaper report reads. “People find themselves lowering their voices when they get to the three letter s-word in a sentence before popping back up to their regular volume as if even saying the word out loud is horrible. This reluctance to talk about sex and sexuality makes McNichols’ field a controversial but important one.”

However, the course includes several unusual aspects. Each time McNichols teaches the course, she invites the proprietor of a local sex shop to speak the class. During that speech, the speaker raffles off free pornography.

Just like her textbook, McNichols’ syllabus and class structure began to change as well as she decided to incorporate more videos and speakers. Every quarter she holds a transgender panel where members of the community come to tell their stories and answer students’ questions. She also invites a speaker from Babeland (a sex toy shop in Capitol Hill) every quarter where they go over the basics of sex toys and also hold a raffle for free porn.

In a comment to The College Fix, McNichols refuted a claim that she shows pornography to her students. “I do show videos which are sexually explicit, but they are shown only for the purpose of educating students about important issues and always include scientific perspectives,” McNichols said.

She went on to claim that the aim of her course is to provide her students with a “sex-positive” perspective to human sexuality. The University of Washington claims that McNichol’s human sexuality course is the largest and most popular class at the institution.

