University of Colorado Denver Offers ‘Problematizing Whiteness’ Course

The University of Colorado Denver currently offers a course entitled “Problematizing Whiteness.”

According to a report by The College Fix, the University of Colorado Denver offers an unusual course on “whiteness.” Breitbart News reported in March that a separate course at the University of Colorado Denver intentionally removed white authors from the curriculum to order to elevate “marginalized voices.”

The course, which is titled “Problematizing Whiteness: Educating for Racial Justice,” will be taught by Professor C.E. Matias. The syllabus for the course provides some insight into what students will learn if they choose to enroll. The syllabus claims that white people are “complicit” in the plight of people of color in America.