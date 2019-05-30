African Immigrant and TPUSA Student Espoir Le’dieu: The Left ‘Views Me as a Puppet’

Arizona State University student and Rwandan refugee Espoir Le’dieu told Breitbart News that she likes President Donald Trump because he “believes in people,” and that leftists view her “as a puppet, that I need to be led.” Le’dieu spoke to host Alex Marlow in a Thursday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily for the show’s weekly Turning Point USA (TPUSA) campus report segment.

“When I talk to my friends that are Democrats, they always make me feel like I’m a victim,” said Le’dieu, “When I ask them why I can’t be a Republican, it’s always the same thing, like, ‘Oh you’re black, you moved here as a refugee,’ and that the other side is racist.”

“Well, I know that I’m not a victim,” added the student, “and I do realize that I’m black — but I like President Trump’s views better, because I think he believes in people in general and what they can do, and that they don’t always need the government for help.”

Le’dieu said that despite what others say, she is a strong supporter of conservative principles, as she believes they give power to the people. The student also noted that she was surprised to discover that not all Americans are open-minded about her pro-Trump views.

“I didn’t think it would be much of a problem, because that’s not how we view American people [as closed-minded],” said Le’dieu, “It was very surprising.”

“At first, when I watched people on YouTube, I thought they were exaggerating when they said stuff like they lost friends and that they cannot speak,” added Le’dieu, “but an example for me — some of the people that helped us come to the United States, that donated furniture and stuff like that, they don’t really talk to us anymore.”

“One lady told us it was because we were very arrogant and uneducated, and she said that we needed to evaluate our beliefs,” the student continued, “I didn’t think that I could get harsh treatment like that just because we were believing in something else.”

The student also stated that she feels she is presented with a lot of opportunities in America. “I know what I want, and I know what I want to be, and I don’t want to be a part of a Party that views me as a puppet or — that I need to be led,” said Le’dieu.

Le’dieu had also mentioned that she originally hails from Rwanda, but that she and her mother fled the Rwandan genocide after applying for asylum in South Africa. The student said that she has been living in the United States for six years, and is looking forward to attending TPUSA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit next week in Dallas, Texas.

