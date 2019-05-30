Lawsuit: Florida College Student Suspended for Facebook Photo with Gun

A student at First Coast Technical College in St. Augustine, Florida, was suspended after she posted a photo of herself with a firearm on social media. She has filed a lawsuit against the school.

According to a local news report, First Coast Technical College in Florida suspended a student who posted a photo of herself holding a legally purchased firearm on her Facebook page.

The student, Dai’mon Royster, filed a lawsuit in federal court this week alleging that the college violated her constitutional rights when they suspended her over the photo.

The photo shows Royster and her partner peering at the camera while they hold their firearms. Royster is crouched near the ground and aiming the gun towards the camera.

Royster was suspended by the college after another student reported the photo to the college’s administration. Royster claims that the college’s assistant principal told her that she had a “mean look” on her face in the photo. The assistant principal also allegedly told her that “things you do in the dark come in to the light.”

Royster has been suspended indefinitely from the college over the photo but she is hopeful that the college will reinstate her as a result of the lawsuit. The suit alleges that the college violated her first and fourteenth amendments rights by sanctioning her for a private social media post.

In April, Breitbart News reported that a New Jersey two high school students had been suspended after he posted a photo of himself at a gun range on social media. The ACLU filed a complaint on behalf of the students, alleging that the school violated their constitutional speech rights.

