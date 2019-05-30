Uber Will Ban Passengers with Low Ratings

Uber announced this week that it will soon ban customers with low passenger ratings, which are assigned by drivers after a ride.

Uber executive Kate Parker announced the decision in a blog post on the company’s site. Uber is currently considering how the policy will be implemented. Drivers have long been subjected to sanctions based on reviews from their riders. Now, Uber is looking to extend this expectation of courtesy and good behavior to riders.

According to the proposed policy, riders will have the chance to redeem themselves after several bad reviews. If the rider continues to misbehave on rides, they could be permanently banned from the platform.

“Riders may lose access to Uber if they develop a significantly below-average rating,” Parker explained. “Riders will receive tips on how to improve their ratings, such as encouraging polite behavior, avoiding leaving trash in the vehicle, and avoiding requests for drivers to exceed the speed limit. Riders will have several opportunities to improve their rating prior to losing access to the Uber apps.”

“From in-app messages and email to signs in Greenlight Hubs, we’ll get the word out to customers and partners,” Parker added. “By educating customers and partners about the Community Guidelines, asking them to confirm they understand, and holding everyone accountable, we can help Uber be welcoming and safe for all.”

It is not entirely clear at this time exactly what types of behaviors would warrant a ban from the Uber platform.

