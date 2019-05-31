Cyber Defense Summit Announces Hillary Clinton as Keynote Speaker

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is set to act as the keynote speaker at the upcoming Cyber Defense Summit 2019. Cybersecurity powerhouse FireEye claims that Clinton, despite claiming incompetence with technology, will hold an “intimate Q&A keynote discussion.”

Hillary Clinton, former Secretary of State and failed 2016 presidential candidate, is scheduled to act as the keynote speaker at the Cyber Defense Summit 2019 according to a report from Fox News. Clinton’s attendance was announced by cybersecurity firm FireEye which wrote in a tweet: “We are pleased to announce that Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will be a featured keynote at our #FireEyeSummit in October! Secretary Clinton will engage in an intimate Q&A keynote discussion.”

The tweeted announcement was met with widespread scorn by commenters:

FireEye’s website states that the event will feature “informative and insightful keynotes from industry thought leaders.” The company further added: “Take this opportunity to share best practices, learn about the latest advancements, and enhance your cyber preparedness.” The event aims to inform executives about the importance of cybersecurity and give security experts more information on how to “mitigate, detect, and respond to cyber attacks.”

Clinton’s attendance comes shortly after comments she made during an event in May in which she blamed Russian cyber-activists for her 2016 election loss, which she says was “stolen” from her. Clinton stated at the event: “I think it’s also critical to understand that, as I’ve been telling candidates who have come to see me, you can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you.”

One huge scandal that appeared to negatively affect Clinton during the 2016 presidential race was cybersecurity-related; the investigation into Clinton’s private email servers by the former FBI Director James Comey. Clinton denied any wrongdoing in the matter but it was discovered that while acting as Secretary of State, Clinton sent classified material from an unsecured server located in her basement.

After the server was wiped of all data, Clinton and her team faced suspicions of concealing evidence. Clinton attempted to defend herself from accusations by claiming incompetence in tech matters; when asked if her team had wiped the server she replied: “What, like with a cloth or something?” She added: “I don’t know how it works digitally at all.”

Clinton will be the keynote speaker at the Cyber Defense Summit 2019 which takes place starting October 9.

