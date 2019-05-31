NYU Cancels Class by Former ‘New Yorker’ Fact-Checker Who Smeared ICE Agent as Nazi

New York University has canceled a scheduled course by former New Yorker fact-checker Talia Lavin, who smeared an ICE Agent as a Nazi based incorrectly on the disabled veteran’s unit tattoo. The class, “Reporting on the Far Right,” was canceled after only two students enrolled.

According to a report by the Wrap, New York University has canceled a class entitled “Reporting on the Far Right,” which was scheduled for the upcoming fall semester. The class has reportedly been canceled after only two students enrolled.

Adam Peneberg said in a comment that the class was canceled solely due to low enrollment. “Canceling the class had nothing to do with Talia’s writings, tweets, or anything else. We canceled it because too few students enrolled,” Penenberg added.

The course was intended to teach students about the “far-right and “white-supremacist” movements in the United States. “In an era when hate is on the rise, this course will provide student journalists with a thorough grounding in far-right and white-supremacist movements in the United States, briefly examining their history and delving into their sprawling present incarnations,” the description for the course read.

In March, Breitbart News reported that New York University had hired Lavin to teach the course. Lavin faced criticism in 2018 after she falsely accused disabled veteran and ICE agent Justin Gaertner of having a Nazi tattoo. The tattoo in question was actually a reference to Gaertner’s platoon in Afghanistan.

“Over the weekend, social media perpetuated by a Tweet by New Yorker reporter Talia Levin erroneously implied that a tattoo on one of the arms [of ICE agent Justin Gaertner] was an Iron Cross and essentially labeled him a Nazi,” ICE said in a statement at the time.

