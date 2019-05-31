Ohio Public Library Cancels ‘Drag 101’ Class After Public Backlash

A public library in Ohio has canceled a controversial “Drag 101” class after a public backlash.

According to reports, the Delaware County District Library Director has canceled a scheduled class on the art of “drag.” Breitbart News reported on Wednesday that 29-year-old drag queen Selena T. West was scheduled to teach a class called “Drag 101” on June 5. The class, which intended for local teenagers between the ages of 12 and 17, was set to feature makeup and fashion instruction.

From that report:

West told ThisWeek Community News that he hopes the class will teach interested teenagers how they too can become drag queens. West will discuss various aspects of fashion that go into a drag performance. “It’s going to be open to everybody, and I want people to come be able to express themselves and learn about drag,” West said. “Drag is not scary; drag is not sexual. (Teens can) learn about what seem like trivial things like hair, nails, makeup, clothing. Those are the building blocks of a Drag 101 class I would teach.” The class has stirred a backlash in the local community. Many residents don’t want their taxpayer dollars funding an event such as “Drag 101.” However, some residents think that the class is a more than appropriate use of public funds.

Delaware County District Library Director George Needham announced this week that the “Drag 101” class would be canceled. Needham claims that the library had begun to receive threatening phone calls after the event was publicized in the media.

However, the event is not entirely canceled. The event will now take place at a nearby comic book store.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.