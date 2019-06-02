Twitter Apologizes For Blocking Accounts Ahead of Tiananmen Square Anniversary

A Chinese honour guard holds a flag ahead of a welcome ceremony for Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 28, 2019. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)
NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty
LUCAS NOLAN

Twitter has reportedly apologized for blocking a number of accounts critical of the communist Chinese government ahead of the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre.

Reuters reports that Twitter Inc. has apologized for suspending a number of accounts critical of the Chinese government just days ahead of the 30th anniversary of the massacre of protesters at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. The company posted a statement to the company’s Public Policy feed stating that a “number of accounts” were suspended in an attempt to remove accounts that were engaging in “platform manipulation.”

The company stated: “Some of these were involved in commentary about China. These accounts were not mass reported by the Chinese authorities – this was a routine action on our part.” The company added that while performing these actions, they can sometimes “catch false positives or we make errors.”

The company stated: “We apologize. We’re working today to ensure we overturn any errors but that we remain vigilant in enforcing our rules for those who violate them.” Twitter came under fire for its actions from a number of prominent individuals including U.S. Senator Marco Rubio who accused the company of being a Chinese government censor.

