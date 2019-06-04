University of Michigan to Offer ‘Media Ethics’ Course Taught by Former CNN Correspondent

The University of Michigan is set to offer a course this fall on “media ethics” in the era of President Donald Trump. The class will be taught by former CNN correspondent Anthony Collings.

According to a report by Campus Reform, the University of Michigan will offer a course in the fall on “news media ethics” in Trump era. The course, which will be taught by former CNN correspondent Anthony Collings, will address issues of bias and inaccuracy in reporting during the Trump presidency.

“This course looks at issues of bias, distortion, lack of perspective and other journalistic failings. It studies journalists’ responsibilities to their profession and to the public, and examines proposed solutions to ethics violations,” the description for the course reads. Students in the course will be asked to read several books on journalistic ethics.

It is not entirely clear which perspective Collings will bring to the course. His faculty profile page on the University of Michigan details his accomplished career in journalism. As a correspondent for CNN, Collings won an Emmy award for his coverage of the Oklahoma City bombing. Collings additionally spent time as a correspondent for the Associated Press and the Wall Street Journal.

Tony Collings is a former CNN foreign and Washington correspondent. He was with CNN for 16 years and was part of a team that won an Emmy award for news coverage of the Oklahoma City bombing. Prior to CNN he was the Newsweek bureau chief in London and Bonn. Earlier he was an AP correspondent in Moscow, London and Bonn, and a Wall Street Journal correspondent in New York. Since 1997 he has been teaching at U-M in the Department of Communication Studies, first as a Marsh Professor for two years and after that as a lecturer in communication studies. He gives three courses each semester: Supreme Court News Coverage, Foreign News Coverage, and Ethics Issues in Journalism.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more campus updates.