University of New Mexico May Build a Wall Around Campus

The University of New Mexico is considering a proposal to build a wall around its campus.

According to a report by the Albuquerque Journal, the University of New Mexico is considering a proposal that would include the construction of a large wall around the perimeter of the campus. A consulting firm told the university that they could drastically increase campus security through the construction of a wall that would run along the perimeter of the campus.

“No, it isn’t President Trump’s wall on our state’s southern border, or another privately funded barrier like the one being erected in Sunland Park,” the report read, making an obvious connection between President Trump’s plan to build a wall on the southern border and the university’s consideration of a similar wall around their campus.

“UNM is continuously evaluating all possible solutions that improve safety for our campus community. There are no imminent decisions about perimeter security and any strategy involves multiple things to consider before moving forward,” University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes said in a statement on the proposal.

Rob Burford, the university’s compliance director, told the Albuquerque Journal that many parents have asked the university to install the fence to prevent homeless individuals from roaming around campus. “I talk to the parents going through orientation, and in almost every session, the parents talk about homeless individuals coming on campus and ask, ‘What can you do to stop this.’ Well, we’re an open campus. That’s how we’ve always been. I know this fence or whatever is out there. Parents have asked directly, ‘Why don’t you have something like that.’ ”

It is not clear at this point if the University of New Mexico will adopt the plan.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more campus updates.